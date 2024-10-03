South Carolina father treks 17 miles amid Helene's devastation to walk daughter down the aisle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – A small red road reflector, a seemingly insignificant object, has become a beacon of hope for a South Carolina family in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

This humble pavement marker, once merely a tool for visibility, now holds a profound meaning. It is a testament to a father's unwavering determination and the kindness of strangers.

Helene's destructive force sought to sever the bond between David Jones and his daughter, Elizabeth. Yet their love proved to be more resilient than any storm.

Faced with the devastation, Jones embarked on a perilous 17-mile journey, crawling through debris, scaling obstacles and defying the wrath of nature to fulfill his most sacred duty as a father: to walk his daughter down the aisle.

'You can't go any further'

Jones and his wife had recently purchased a home in South Carolina, relocating from Johnson City, Tennessee. Their daughter was scheduled to get married in Johnson City on Saturday, and they planned to drive up on Friday for the wedding and a subsequent celebration on Sunday.

As deadly Helene approached, the couple weathered the storm in their new South Carolina home. After losing power, Jones assured his wife that they had a generator and plenty of fuel and told her he would attempt to drive north. If the roads were passable, he would contact her, and she could follow behind.

"Normally, by the time hurricanes get that far inland, they're usually just a rain event," Jones told FOX Weather.

However, with no internet or cell service, Jones and his wife were completely unaware of the devastation that lay ahead. What should have been a simple hour-and-a-half drive to just over the Tennessee border turned into a grueling seven-hour journey, filled with detours and delays.

"At that point, the state troopers were stopping everybody, getting them off the interstate and saying, you can't go any further, the bridges are out," Jones recalled.

He inquired about the back roads, but the troopers informed him that they were also washed out. Authorities were not allowing any vehicles to drive on the roads. When Jones asked about walking, the troopers advised him to return to his car and spend the night there.

"I said, 'I'm sorry. You don't understand. My daughter's getting married in Johnson City at 11 o'clock, and I'm going to be there to walk her down the aisle," Jones said.

The troopers expressed their sympathy for his situation but informed him that they were unable to allow him to continue. Not long after, the troopers dispersed from the roadblock, going about their duties.

"This was my chance," Jones said as he grabbed his backpack and threw in his shaving kit along with a couple of changes of underwear and socks.

A heartfelt toast

Equipped with a windbreaker and a cell phone light, Jones began his ascent up Temple Hill Road.

"After about 5.5 hours of hitchhiking and hiking, I made it downtown by 7:30 a.m.," he said. "I was able to clean up and then get to my daughter's wedding on time."

Throughout his journey, his daughter had no idea what he was going through.

"We didn't have cell service, so we couldn't talk," he said. "I instructed everybody that I told before the wedding, 'Don't tell Elizabeth, you don't want to upset her on her special day. We'll tell her after."

As Jones was walking the last part of his journey, he grabbed a life-saving road reflector.

"I apologize if I grabbed it from your driveway, whoever it was, I will replace it for you," he stressed.

This reflector served as a beacon of safety for Jones. He would hold it up when cars came near so they could see him on the narrow road.

At the reception, Jones presented the reflector to his daughter and her new husband. In a heartfelt toast, he told them to keep the reflector as a reminder to always be there for each other, especially during difficult times.

"Just as it was for me," Jones said. "And to always reflect God's goodness as you have been."

Yet it was the real walk, though, when he finally got to walk his daughter down the aisle. That was the most emotional part of the final chapter of his taxing journey.

"I run marathons, so I knew I figured 20 or 30 miles, I knew I could make the distance. The question was whether I'd get there on time," Jones said. "I had a good Samaritan pull up in a white truck when it looked like I might be a little late, and he drove me out the rest of the way."

Through God's divine intervention, Jones said, everything fell into place for the joyous occasion.

In the end, his journey had not only brought him to his daughter's wedding but had also strengthened their bond in a way that would last a lifetime.