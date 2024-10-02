Search
Neighbors stand in chest-deep floodwater in North Carolina home to save pets from drowning during Helene

Located south of Asheville, Hendersonville saw torrential rain. David Rhode, who filmed the video, said the floodwater inundated the neighborhood within minutes.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A group of neighbors in Hendersonville, North Carolina, stood in chest-deep floodwater from Helene to save a cat and two dogs from drowning.

Located south of Asheville, Hendersonville saw torrential rain. David Rhode, who filmed the video, said the floodwater inundated the neighborhood within minutes.

The video opens up with a quick shot outside the front door, showing how high the water rose in the neighborhood. The image below shows a vehicle nearly engulfed by the flood.

Flood in Hendersonville.

Flood in Hendersonville.

(David Rhode via Storyful)

The camera then turns toward the home, where the neighbors are standing in brown, mucky water in one room.

One woman is seen holding a cat in her arms.

A woman holds a cat out of the floodwater.

A woman holds a cat out of the floodwater.

(David Rhode via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Other women are standing around what appears to be a floating coffee table, where two small dogs are standing.

"We gotta think about getting out of here," Rhode can be heard saying in the video.

Women keep two dogs out of the floodwater.

Women keep two dogs out of the floodwater.

(David Rhode via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Scenes from the video show a mattress, pillows and chairs floating in the water, with chandeliers serving as a reference point for the height of the flood.

Floating mattress.

Floating mattress.

(David Rhode via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Parts of North Carolina received about four months' worth of rain in three days due to Hurricane Helene.

