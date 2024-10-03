Helene's flood scars revealed in Old Fort, Spruce Pine from satellite images over North Carolina

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. – Skies finally cleared over North Carolina on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene.

It’s been one week since Helene made landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast, decimating communities across the Southeast and leaving more than 190 people dead across six states. North Carolina has seen the most deaths, with a majority occurring in Buncombe County, particularly in the Asheville area.

President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Defense to deploy 1,000 soldiers to help deliver essential supplies to flood-affected regions.

Maxar Technologies' new satellite imagery painted a stark picture of the storm's wrath. Two towns in the western part of North Carolina, Old Fort and Spruce Pine, bore the brunt of the flooding.

The before-and-after images tell a story of transformation, as lush green landscapes are now dotted with patches of brown where floodwaters have receded.

In Old Fort, a once-vibrant town, is now seen submerged beneath murky waters.

The same could be seen in Spruce Pine along the North Toe River near the town's water treatment plant.

Maxar's team says they continue to monitor the region, gathering new data to assess the extent of the damage and provide crucial information for recovery efforts.