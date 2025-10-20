Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Melissa likely to form as heavy rain soaks I-95 corridor

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 98L likely to become tropical depression or Tropical Storm Melissa in Caribbean

Forecasters are continuing to monitor the development of Invest 98L as the organizing system swirls across the Caribbean, and it’s looking more likely that it will become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Melissa in the coming days.

Forecasters say the tropical wave still lacks a closed circulation but is producing winds of 30-40 mph to the north and east of its center. However, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development as Invest 98L slows down over the Caribbean by the middle or end of the week.

This graphic shows information on Invest 98L.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain, gusty winds put millions on alert across Northeast

A powerful cold front sweeping across the Northeast has been bringing some heavy rain and gusty winds to the region, and the FOX Forecast Center says that’s the start of an active weather pattern shaping up for millions from the Great Lakes to New England.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches likely across interior portions of the Northeast and northern New England, and NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center placed parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine in a Level 1 out of 4 threat of flash flooding on Monday.

Rainfall forecast in the Northeast through Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA vs. farmers' almanacs: Whose winter outlook will be right?

A new battle is shaping up between the long-range winter outlooks for this upcoming season. NOAA released its annual winter outlook on Thursday, predicting a colder winter for the northern U.S. while the southern tier will experience a warmer-than-average winter.

This comes weeks after the Old Farmer's Almanac, established in 1792, and The Farmers' Almanac, created in 1818, revealed their own winter forecasts. Click here to see how they compare.

Watch this: Emotional moment a retired Air Force K-9 reunites with her handler forever

U.S. Air Force K-9 Erika was separated from her handler in June when Technical Sergeant Tara Cummins was reassigned to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

After the Belgian Malinois was officially retired from duty, the American Humane Society helped reunite the pair, giving Erika the best retirement and allowing her to live out her days with a forever family.

