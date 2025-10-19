Big Island of Hawaii rattled by magnitude 4.2 earthquake

KALAOA, Hawai – Portions of Hawaii’s Big Island were rattled by an earthquake on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported off the coast of the Big Island just before 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET).

The earthquake was reported about 10 miles to the northwest of Kalaoa, Hawaii, at a depth of about 28.5 miles.

According to the USGS Shake Map, shaking was reported in Hilo, as well as other communities across the island.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries, and there is no threat of a tsunami.

