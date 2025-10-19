Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Big Island of Hawaii rattled by magnitude 4.2 earthquake

The earthquake was reported about 10 miles to the northwest of Kalaoa, Hawaii, at a depth of about 28.5 miles. Shaking was reported in Hilo, as well as other communities across the island.

By Emilee Speck , Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FILE: A video shared from Maracaibo, Venezuela, shows a gamer getting startled as a powerful earthquake hits the region on Sept. 24, 2025.

Watch: Gamer startled by large earthquake in Venezuela

FILE: A video shared from Maracaibo, Venezuela, shows a gamer getting startled as a powerful earthquake hits the region on Sept. 24, 2025.

KALAOA, Hawai – Portions of Hawaii’s Big Island were rattled by an earthquake on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported off the coast of the Big Island just before 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET).

The earthquake was reported about 10 miles to the northwest of Kalaoa, Hawaii, at a depth of about 28.5 miles.

A Magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded off Kalaoa, Hawaii.

A Magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded off Kalaoa, Hawaii. 

(FOX Weather)

According to the USGS Shake Map, shaking was reported in Hilo, as well as other communities across the island.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries, and there is no threat of a tsunami.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

Tags
Loading...