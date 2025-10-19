Watch the moment a retired Air Force K-9 was reunited with her handler forever

One of the hardest parts of being a K-9 handler in the military is saying goodbye when one or both are reassigned, which is why the reunion of a U.S. Air Force technical sergeant and her former K-9 is extra special.

U.S. Air Force K-9 Erika was separated from her handler in June when Technical Sergeant Tara Cummins was reassigned from New Jersey to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Cummins told the Humane Society that while she has been partnered with six K-9s so far throughout her military career, the relationship with Erika stood out.

"I have loved her since the moment I saw her, but it grew to a different level once we were paired together," Cummins said. "Instantly, we clicked and very quickly were crushing training and work together."

The pair was certified as a team just two weeks after training together, according to the American Humane Society.

During their two years together, Erika worked as an explosives detector and patrol K-9, supporting base security and working on national security operations. The team deployed to Kuwait and traveled internationally to support Secret Service missions.

When Cummins was reassigned to San Antonio, the future for Erika was unclear. Normally, she would be reassigned a new handler, but a month later, Erika was showing signs of spinal degeneration and arthritis, leading to her retirement.

After the Belgian Malinois was officially retired from duty, the American Humane Society helped reunite the pair, giving Erika the best retirement and allowing her to live out her days with a forever family.

The Humane Society has a specialized program for military working dogs, ensuring the canines are brought to their new homes with the "red-carpet" travel experience they deserve. The program also covers Erika’s veterinary bills for the rest of her life, which is not covered by the U.S. government after a K-9 retires.

A special handler escorted Erika from New Jersey to Texas, where Cummins was waiting.

The video above shows the moment the pair were reunited, like no time was lost at all.

"It truly is a bond like no other, they’re more than just a dog," Cummins said. "She has given most of her life to a job that she didn’t even sign up for. I am beyond honored to finally get the opportunity to show my appreciation toward her hard work and dedication."

As for Cummins, she was selected to be a K-9 trainer with the 341st Training Squadron, where she will help other working dog teams solidify those bonds, like the one she shares with Erika.