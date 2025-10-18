Northeast facing weekend flash flood threat as cross-country storms bring soaking rains

The cross-country storm carrying severe weather to millions in the Central U.S. on Saturday is set to stretch into the Northeast Sunday, bringing heavy rain and potential flash flooding.

By Sunday, the storm, driven by a large dip in the jet stream, will be centered around the Great Lakes. Ahead of it, warm temperatures and abundant moisture will return to the region.

A level 1 of 4 flash flood risk is already in place for western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio from Sunday night into Monday.

Rain is expected to stream into the Northeast by Sunday afternoon, with areas like Buffalo, New York and Pittsburgh seeing moderate rainfall as the weekend comes to a close.

As the system moves eastward, the cold front behind it will settle in, bringing rain to the Interstate 95 corridor for the Monday morning commute.

The FOX Forecast Center predicts the heaviest rainfall to occur overnight Sunday into Monday.

Rain totals of 1–2 inches with localized amounts between 2–3 inches are possible throughout the Northeast into New England.

By Monday, the flash flood threat extends into New England, with a level 1 of 4 risk for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

Gusty winds from this system will linger into the week, causing the potential for beach erosion in coastal New Jersey and southern New England, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Though some severe storms are possible, the main threat will likely be damaging wind gusts.

Behind this storm, yet another one looks to move into parts of the Great Lakes and portions of the Northeast by Tuesday as a more active pattern takes hold across the region.