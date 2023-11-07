The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Earthquake shakes Texas awake as dense fog creates dangerous travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

West Texas rattled by early-morning earthquake

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled West Texas and parts of southeastern New Mexico in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning, providing an early awakening to kick off the middle of the week.

The earthquake struck at 3:27 a.m. MST and was centered in a rural area about halfway between Midland and El Paso, or about 58 miles south-southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico, at a depth of about 5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Dense fog makes for dangerous travel in Deep South

Dense Fog Advisories have been issued from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as thick fog creates dangerous travel on several interstates in the Deep South.

To make matters worse, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has combined with the fog to make super fog and bring visibility to near zero in parts of the New Orleans metro area, where portions of Interstate 10 have been shut down because of the extremely low visibility. Smoke was to blame for a deadly crash in Louisiana on Tuesday, while super fog caused a deadly pileup last month.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for parts of the Deep South.

(FOX Weather)



Clipper system targets Northeast with snow, ice

A fast-moving system is swinging across the northern tier of the U.S. this week. It’ll bring snow and rain to the Great Lakes on Wednesday before bringing a big wintry mess to the Northeast. Places from New York to Maine should expect rain and snow by Thursday. Ice is also possible, with the highest chance in upstate New York and Vermont.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday morning, Nov. 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



More than 200 million to see above-average temps

A good chunk of the country is feeling more like summer Wednesday than fall, with above-average temperatures expected from Texas to Ohio. That area will be shrinking Thursday as a cold front sinks south before stalling near the Gulf Coast later this week.

The temperature forecast through Nov. 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A "rarely seen" whale shark was spotted feasting on fish near Hawaii last week. Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world.

