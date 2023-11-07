1 dead after Louisiana super fog causes multiple crashes on I-10 outside New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Super fog again descended upon the New Orleans area on Tuesday morning and caused several crashes on Interstate 10 that have led to the death of at least one person, according to reports.

According to FOX 8 New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department said a man died after being brought to a hospital after multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud Boulevard.

LOUISIANA SUPER FOG DEATH TOLL LOWERED AFTER EXTENSIVE INVESTIGATION INTO FIERY PILEUP ON I-55

Several injuries have also been reported as a result of the crashes on the highway.

The super fog, which is a combination of wildfire smoke and fog, dramatically reduced visibility in the area, and drivers were urged to seek an alternate route.

Officials have closed I-10 in both directions from Michoud Boulevard to Irish Bayou because of the incident, and the road will be reopened when conditions improve and crashes can be cleared from the area.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans also issued a Dense Smoke Advisory in southeastern St. Tammany and eastern Orleans parishes due to visibility of less than a quarter-mile.

This comes two weeks after another super fog incident led to a massive pileup on Interstate 55 outside of New Orleans that involved more than 100 vehicles and killed at least seven people.

The highway was closed for days while crews worked to remove crumpled vehicles and an inspection was conducted to determine the safety of the roadway after the crash and resulting fires.

What is super fog?

According to the National Weather Service , super fog forms when a mixture of smoke and moisture released from damp, smoldering materials – such as brush, leaves and trees – mixes with cooler, saturated air.

That, the NWS says, causes super fog and can lower visibility to less than 10 feet.

With light wind , super fog settles through low-terrain areas such as river beds and drainage ditches, but super fog is extremely dangerous when it's over highways and has been the cause of numerous fatal multi-vehicle crashes.