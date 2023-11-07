Search
1 dead after Louisiana super fog causes multiple crashes on I-10 outside New Orleans

Super fog descended upon the New Orleans area again on Tuesday and led to crashes that claimed the life of at least one person. 00:32

Watch: Thick super fog blankets I-10 outside New Orleans

Super fog descended upon the New Orleans area again on Tuesday and led to crashes that claimed the life of at least one person.

NEW ORLEANS Super fog again descended upon the New Orleans area on Tuesday morning and caused several crashes on Interstate 10 that have led to the death of at least one person, according to reports.

According to FOX 8 New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department said a man died after being brought to a hospital after multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud Boulevard.

LOUISIANA SUPER FOG DEATH TOLL LOWERED AFTER EXTENSIVE INVESTIGATION INTO FIERY PILEUP ON I-55

  • Traffic was at a standstill on I-10 outside New Orleans due to super fog on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
    Traffic was at a standstill on I-10 outside New Orleans due to super fog on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (WVUE)

  • Super fog seen on Interstate 10 outside New Orleans on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
    Super fog seen on Interstate 10 outside New Orleans on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (WVUE)

  • Super fog has led to several crashes in the New Orleans area on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
    Super fog has led to several crashes in the New Orleans area on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (WVUE)

    The sun seen through super fog outside New Orleans on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (WVUE)

Several injuries have also been reported as a result of the crashes on the highway.

The super fog, which is a combination of wildfire smoke and fog, dramatically reduced visibility in the area, and drivers were urged to seek an alternate route.

Interstate 10 closures in the New Orleans area on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Officials have closed I-10 in both directions from Michoud Boulevard to Irish Bayou because of the incident, and the road will be reopened when conditions improve and crashes can be cleared from the area.

Visibility in the New Orleans area on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans also issued a Dense Smoke Advisory in southeastern St. Tammany and eastern Orleans parishes due to visibility of less than a quarter-mile.

Dense Smoke Advisories in effect on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

This comes two weeks after another super fog incident led to a massive pileup on Interstate 55 outside of New Orleans that involved more than 100 vehicles and killed at least seven people.

The highway was closed for days while crews worked to remove crumpled vehicles and an inspection was conducted to determine the safety of the roadway after the crash and resulting fires.

What is super fog?

A graphic explaining super fog.

According to the National Weather Service, super fog forms when a mixture of smoke and moisture released from damp, smoldering materials – such as brush, leaves and trees – mixes with cooler, saturated air.

That, the NWS says, causes super fog and can lower visibility to less than 10 feet.

With light wind, super fog settles through low-terrain areas such as river beds and drainage ditches, but super fog is extremely dangerous when it's over highways and has been the cause of numerous fatal multi-vehicle crashes.

Such was the case in Central Florida in 2022 and, most recently, outside New Orleans in October.

