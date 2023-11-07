Diver discovers 50,000 ancient Roman Empire bronze coins off Italian coast

SARDINIA, Italy – An Italian diver made an extraordinary discovery off the northeastern coast of Sardinia.

As many as 50,000 ancient bronze coins – all dated back to the 4th century AD – were found in the waters off Arzachena, according to the Italian ministry of culture.

The large bronze coins were discovered when a private diver spotted metallic remains in an "exceptional and rare state of conservation," the ministry said. Only four pieces were damaged, although still legible.

The coins found were from a period between 324 AD and 340 AD across the Roman Empire, according to the ministry.

"The treasure found in the waters of Arzachena represents one of the most important discoveries of numismatic finds in recent years and highlights once again the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage that the depths of our seas," said Director General of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape General Director Luigi La Rocca.

The discovery provides valuable insights into the economic, social and cultural life of the Roman Empire during a crucial period of transition. It also sheds light on the historical context of the region at the time.

"The restoration and conservation operations of the coins and materials found will allow us to broaden and deepen our knowledge of the context of the finds from which a great deal of information can still come," the ministry said.

A similar find was made in 2013 when a metal detectorist discovered over 22,000 Roman coins in Seaton, England. Those coins were likely produced between 260 and 340 AD.