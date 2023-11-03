Chill out: November warm spell to send temperatures soaring for 250 million Americans by Sunday

In a case of weather whiplash, over 250 million Americans will have a warm and comfortable weekend just days after much of the nation was shivering under a widespread blast of arctic air. But first, we will wake up to one more cold morning across the eastern third of the country.

Unlike the past few days, which have seen more than 40 record-low temperatures, no records are expected Friday morning. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm, and we're looking at a nice end to the work week for millions of Americans, the FOX Forecast Center said.

"The reason for the cold snap at the start of the week was this big dip in the jet stream," FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said. "The jet stream is now lifting to the northern border, and we kind of start to see it flatten out a touch. That's going to promote this more southerly flow that's going to help these temperatures begin to climb."

Above-average temperatures return into early next week.

(FOX Weather)



The warmest temperatures will be across the High Plains and Southwest where widespread 70s and some 80s are expected.

Temperatures will rise this weekend as warmth moves east, with over 80% of the country seeing above-average temperatures and highs 5-15 degrees above average for early November.

Finally! A weekend to get outdoors.

(FOX Weather)



Daytime temperatures will be 15-25 degrees warmer than earlier in the week, and except for the Pacific Northwest, the weekend will be dry with no major storm systems impacting the nation, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Across the Northeast, some locations will experience their first completely dry weekend in as long as two months.

Looking ahead to next week, the warmth will gradually recede to only the southern states while cooler days are expected across the northern tier, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Here's a look at temperatures across the U.S. through the weekend:

Friday

Here's a look at the forecast highs for Friday, November 3, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Saturday

Here's a look at the forecast highs for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Sunday

Here's a look at the forecast highs for Sunday, November 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Monday