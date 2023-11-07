Denver foothills brace for midweek snow after region basks in 70-degree warmth to start week

DENVER – The Mile High City is experiencing some weather whiplash this week. Despite starting with pleasant conditions and temperatures in the 70s, the favorable conditions will come to an abrupt end this week.

A cold front is anticipated to sweep across Colorado later Tuesday night, leading to a significant drop in temperature Wednesday as cold air rushes in.

"That's also going to be where we see this area of low pressure develop, this Colorado low, pulling off of the Rockies," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

Winter storms are back for the Rockies.

On Tuesday, the high temperature in Denver is expected to reach around 74, but on Wednesday, it will drop to the 40s. Along with the colder air, rain and snow will spread over the Rockies.

"Denver getting a treat to some record-breaking high temperatures before this big dip in the jet stream knocks in (Tuesday)," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "That brings in the cold air."

Denver is expected to experience a mixture of rain and snow during this weather event, with only a small amount of snow accumulation.

"Now, it's going to be a little different than the last batch of snow. Parts of the (Denver) metro area last time got a treat of 5, 6, 7 inches of snow," Merwin said. "This is all about the mountains this time."

A look at the exclusive FOX Model at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

However, a few miles to the west in the foothills, several inches of snow could accumulate. In the higher terrain, up to a foot of snow from now through Thursday is expected.

"It's going to be the highest peaks that really win out here," Merwin said. "Places like Breckenridge, Estes Park, we're talking about maybe 1 to 3 inches of snow, and those elevations are still high."

A look at the Rockies snow forecast through Friday morning.

Colorado ski resorts are experiencing limited fresh snow, but that will change within the next 24-48 hours.

"We do have runs open at a base in Winter Park at Keystone and Loveland. Breck is not open just yet," Merwin said. "But this is good news for the local economy."