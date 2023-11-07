'Wild' video: Watch as deer soars over parked car but fails to stick the landing at worst-possible moment

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – A home surveillance camera caught a sight that you need to see to believe: A deer jumped over a car in a driveway but didn't quite make it all the way, crashing onto a pickup truck.

Unfortunately for the truck's owner, the camera was not the only witness. The truck was for sale on social media. The SUV pulling up at the end of the driveway was the perspective buyer who saw the whole jump-turned-collision.

"A guy calls from North Jersey and wants the truck 1000% as long as the body is as nice as it looks in the pictures," wrote Jay Vaughan, the truck's owner, on Facebook. "I assure him that it's mint, and he says he's driving down with the cash."

It started out as an amazing feat of athleticism, as the deer effortlessly leaps over a car parked at the edge of the driveway. But it went horribly wrong when it did not stick the landing. In the immortal words of Jim McKay, the animal goes from the "thrill of victory" to the "agony of defeat" in a moment.

The deer belly flops on the edge of the truck – front hooves are in, but his backend crushes the side panel. The deer struggles to get into the bed then makes a graceful leap out and continues across the yard, apparently not badly injured. As the deer takes a second leap off the pickup and scampers away, the dent left behind is evidenced by the glare from the sun.

The top question on the Facebook page was, "did the guy end up buying the truck?"

"He bought it anyway, he just saved $1000 thanks to Rudolph," wrote Vaughan, referencing a more effective flying cousin from the North Pole.

"Deer's stressed he's late for his shift at the North Pole. Santa is patiently waiting," commented someone on Facebook.