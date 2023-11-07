Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

'Wild' video: Watch as deer soars over parked car but fails to stick the landing at worst-possible moment

It started out as an amazing feat of athleticism, as the deer effortlessly leaps over a car parked at the edge of the driveway. But it went horribly wrong when his flight fell short -- and its timing couldn't have been worse.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
A New Jersey deer made a very athletic looking jump over a sedan parked in the driveway. The landing was not as graceful. The animal landed on a pickup truck. 00:08

Crazy video: Deer jumps over sedan but lands on pickup in New Jersey

A New Jersey deer made a very athletic looking jump over a sedan parked in the driveway. The landing was not as graceful. The animal landed on a pickup truck.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – A home surveillance camera caught a sight that you need to see to believe: A deer jumped over a car in a driveway but didn't quite make it all the way, crashing onto a pickup truck.

Unfortunately for the truck's owner, the camera was not the only witness. The truck was for sale on social media. The SUV pulling up at the end of the driveway was the perspective buyer who saw the whole jump-turned-collision.

"A guy calls from North Jersey and wants the truck 1000% as long as the body is as nice as it looks in the pictures," wrote Jay Vaughan, the truck's owner, on Facebook. "I assure him that it's mint, and he says he's driving down with the cash."

AS DAYLIGHT SHRINKS, US HEADS INTO PEAK DEER COLLISION SEASON

The potential buyer is at the end of the driveway as the deer clears the first car.

(Jay Vaughan/ Amazing Animals+ /TMX / FOX Weather)

It started out as an amazing feat of athleticism, as the deer effortlessly leaps over a car parked at the edge of the driveway. But it went horribly wrong when it did not stick the landing. In the immortal words of Jim McKay, the animal goes from the "thrill of victory" to the "agony of defeat" in a moment. 

The deer belly flops on the edge of the truck – front hooves are in, but his backend crushes the side panel. The deer struggles to get into the bed then makes a graceful leap out and continues across the yard, apparently not badly injured. As the deer takes a second leap off the pickup and scampers away, the dent left behind is evidenced by the glare from the sun.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Crash, the deer hits the side of the truck, denting it.

(Jay Vaughan/ Amazing Animals+ /TMX / FOX Weather)

The top question on the Facebook page was, "did the guy end up buying the truck?"

"He bought it anyway, he just saved $1000 thanks to Rudolph," wrote Vaughan, referencing a more effective flying cousin from the North Pole.

HOW DEER AND ELK SURVIVE HARSH, SNOWY WINTERS

The deer leaps from the pickup bed and runs away.

(Jay Vaughan/ Amazing Animals+ /TMX / FOX Weather)

"Deer's stressed he's late for his shift at the North Pole. Santa is patiently waiting," commented someone on Facebook.

Tags
Loading...