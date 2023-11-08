West Texas rattled by one of state’s strongest earthquakes over past 123 years

EL PASO, Texas – One of the strongest earthquakes to hit Texas since the turn of the 20th century jolted residents out of bed early Wednesday morning, providing an early awakening to kick off the middle of the week.

The moderate magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit at 3:27 a.m. MST and was centered in a rural area about halfway between Midland and El Paso, or about 58 miles south-southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico, at a depth of about 5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

Several residents around El Paso and southeastern New Mexico took to social media to report being jolted awake as the quake struck in the pre-dawn hours.

Some replied to the National Weather Service in El Paso's post on X that they ran from bed when the shaking began and that the quake lasted as long as 20-30 seconds.

There have been several aftershocks in the wake of the 5.3-magnitude quake, the strongest so far registering a magnitude of 3.4, with five others ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.2, according to the USGS.

In addition, the USGS quake map suggests there was a magnitude 3.5 quake several miles to the west of the main quake about 26 seconds before the 5.3 quake struck.

Quake was 4th-strongest in Texas since 1900

Analysis by the FOX Weather Center found that Wednesday morning's magnitude 5.3 quake was the fourth-strongest measured in Texas since records began in 1900.

Only a 5.8 quake in Valentine in 1931, a 5.7 quake near Marathon in April 1995 and a 5.4 quake in Coalson Draw in Nov. 2021 have been larger.

In addition, it's only the fourth quake of magnitude 5.0 or greater since 2000 in the Lone Star State.