The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Caribbean threat odds grow as rain helps Northeast wildfires

Much-needed rain helps wildfire suppression in Northeast

Crews are continuing to contain and extinguish several wildfires that ignited in the Northeast due to record-dry conditions, but some welcome rain should help with fire suppression efforts.

"Most importantly, it hasn’t been something that happened over an hour," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. It’s been a light, continuous rain since (Sunday) evening that lasted through the overnight through (Monday) morning."

Record dry streak comes to end in parts of Northeast, mid-Atlantic

For the first time in months, some decent rain began to fall across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, putting an end to some record-dry streaks that led to drought conditions and wildfires.

While the rain will help with wildfire suppression efforts, it won't be enough to end the drought conditions in the region.

The region has been locked in a dry pattern that has lasted two-plus months. During this dry pattern, multiple cities, including Baltimore , Washington , Philadelphia , Wilmington , Delaware and Trenton , New Jersey, have set their all-time records for the longest stretch of days without measurable rain. Those records date back to the Civil War.

New week, new area to monitor for tropical development

Forecasters are monitoring a new area for possible tropical development in the Caribbean Sea as we get closer to the official end of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

This new area comes as what was left of Tropical Storm Rafael fizzled in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday. While the remnants of the former major hurricane are no longer being monitored, forecasters said life-threatening rip currents were possible along areas of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Watch: Starlink satellite breaks up over Southwest US

Skygazers across the Southwest U.S. spotted a possible fireball breaking up in the night sky, but it turns out this shooting star was human-made and not part of three ongoing meteor showers .

Dozens of reports from Colorado , Texas , Oklahoma and Kansas have come into the American Meteor Society about a fireball event occurring between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Video and photos show a bright trail with multiple glowing pieces moving across the sky. Some reported the display looked like "fireworks."

