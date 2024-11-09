New York City awakes to smell of smoke from New Jersey wildfires as Fire Weather Warnings persist

NEW YORK — Residents across New York City awoke to a thin brown haze, the smell of smoke Saturday, and worsening air quality as a nearby wildfire and chilly morning temperatures led to an inversion that trapped smoke near the ground.

Some air quality measurement sites in the heart of Manhattan and Brooklyn are now measuring "unhealthy" air quality, according to AirNow.

Video from LaGuardia Airport showed a layer of brown haze hovering just over the Manhattan skyline, while multiple residents told FOX Weather their homes or apartments "smelled like a campfire" on Saturday morning.

A clear and calm night allowed morning temperatures near the surface to drop into the low 40s around New York. A warmer layer of air hovered just above the ground, creating a temperature inversion.

Meanwhile, what little breath of wind blew in from the north/northwest, where wildfires are burning in northern New Jersey. One fire is burning near the New York/New Jersey border and appears to be a large source of the smoke, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The Pompton Lakes Fire, which has scorched 75 acres as of Saturday morning, is also in that area.

Other fires nearby include several acres of brush burning in northern New Jersey’s Englewood Cliffs.

Several air quality readings have degraded into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" around Manhattan and Brooklyn, with a few sites measuring smoke and pollution levels climbing to "unhealthy" levels for all people.

Air Quality Readings around New York City

(FOX Weather)



The inversion should clear as the day warms and the smoke layer should thin out, but Air Quality Alerts remain in effect through the day into Saturday night as more smoke may drift into the city.

Wildfires and smoke remain a threat through the weekend as the Northeast endures one of its driest stretches on record. Millions from the Jersey Shore to Boston were under Fire Weather Warnings through the weekend due to the increased risk of weather conditions conducive for wildfires.

Fire Weather Alerts

(FOX Weather)



Firefighters worked at least a dozen blazes in the tri-state region Friday, also sending occasional smoke plumes into New York City's boroughs.

One of those fires brought dozens of firefighters from the New York City Fire Department to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

"New Yorkers come together in times of crisis, and right now, amidst the driest spell in recent memory, we need New Yorkers to do just that and conserve as much water as possible," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a recent statement.