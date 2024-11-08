Brooklyn brush fire erupts during one of most extensive droughts in recent memory in New York

NEW YORK – Dozens of firefighters with the New York City Fire Department responded to a small brush fire in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park – one of many signs that the region’s drought continues to intensify.

The NYFD launched drones to monitor the blaze and warned that smoke could be problematic for nearby residences.

Fire officials did not say what triggered the flames, but the park was open to the public when the fire ignited.

Prospect Park covers roughly 526 acres, making it about one-third smaller than the more renowned Central Park.

"We urge all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and call 911 if they see a fire. Any fire that sparks will catch and spread quickly in these conditions," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Millions from the Jersey Shore to Boston were under alerts due to the increased risk of weather conditions conducive for wildfires into the weekend.

A lack of significant rainfall in the Northeast since the summer has contributed to one of the driest periods on record for the region.

According to the National Weather Service office that covers New York City, Central Park reached 80 °F on Wednesday afternoon, marking just the fifth time the mercury has eclipsed the 70s in November, during what was the second-latest occurrence on record.

Additionally, all six major climate sites around the area reported either their driest or second-driest months on record, with between a trace to around 0.16" of precipitation reported during October.

Firefighters worked at least a dozen blazes in the tri-state region Friday, sending occasional smoke plumes into New York City’s boroughs.

"New Yorkers come together in times of crisis, and right now, amidst the driest spell in recent memory, we need New Yorkers to do just that and conserve as much water as possible," Adams said in a recent statement. "We’re going to do our part as a city as well, which is why I’m ordering our city agencies to update their water conservation plans and prepare to implement them imminently. By starting to save water now, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we can water our parks and fill our pools come summer, and to stave off a more serious drought emergency."