Report ranks America’s greenest cities

WASHINGTON - San Diego is the greenest city in America, according to a new report by WalletHub, citing the community’s move towards renewable power sources.

The personal finance company said it analyzed data from the 100 largest cities and examined indicators ranging from greenhouse gas emissions to green jobs.

"San Diego is the greenest city in America, in part because it leads the country in the number of solar panel installations per capita. Over 43% of the city’s electricity comes from renewable sources, the seventh-highest percentage in the country," the survey stated.

Washington, D.C., and Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked second and third, respectively, in the survey.

The nation’s capital reportedly derives nearly 50% of its energy from renewable sources, and many of its residents are devoted to water conservation efforts.

In Hawaii, WalletHub said Honolulu had the second-lowest greenhouse gas emissions per capita, and residents are committed to efforts such as sustainable transportation and locally-grown foods.

WHICH STATES ARE THE GREENEST? REPORT RANKS MOST ECO-FRIENDLY PLACES IN US

Other cities that topped the list included San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, with none of the top 30 coming from the Southeast.

Communities such as Houston and Hialeah, outside of Miami, ranked near the bottom of the list, with high levels of gas emissions and limited preservation areas.

A similar report released earlier in the year ranked the most eco-friendly states, with California topping the list and states like Vermont and New York coming in shortly behind.

Researchers used similar methodologies to determine the greenest locales in America and examined data regarding a region’s environment, transportation, energy and lifestyle.

STUDY FINDS WILDFIRES IN WESTERN US ARE GROWING FASTER, CAUSING MORE DAMAGE

WalletHub said the future for increased environmental efforts nationwide looks bright as more communities embrace green technologies and sustainable practices.

"Clean energy and other ‘green' practices, such as recycling programs and urban agriculture, help create jobs and benefit both the environment and public health, all of which contribute to America’s bottom line. Recognizing those advantages, cities across the U.S. have increased their sustainability efforts and benefited economically," authors of the WalletHub study stated.

The group did not examine changes in climate or recycling data, which are also considered to be important drivers in the sustainability realm.