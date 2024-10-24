Study finds wildfires in western US are growing faster, causing more damage

BOULDER, Colo. – A study led by the University of Colorado Boulder has revealed that fast-growing wildfires are responsible for nearly 90% of fire-related damage in the western part of the country.

The research, recently published in the journal Science, says that these rapidly growing fires are becoming increasingly dangerous both to lives and property and used Colorado’s Marshall Fire as a springboard for the project.

The 2021 inferno burned just over 6,000 acres in a short time period but led to the destruction of more than 1,000 structures in Boulder County, Colorado.

According to researchers, in less than an hour after the initial fire was reported, the fire spread to a town 3 miles away and prompted the evacuation of thousands of Coloradans.

"We hear a lot about megafires because of their size, but if we want to protect our homes and communities, we really need to appreciate and prepare for how fast fires move," stated Jennifer Balch, an associate professor of geography and the lead author of the study. "Speed matters more for keeping people safe."

Researchers analyzed data from more than 60,000 fires in the U.S. from 2001 to 2020 and found a 250% percent increase in the average maximum growth rate of the fastest wildfires.

These "fast fires" accounted for 88% of the homes destroyed despite only representing a minimal percentage of the fires on record.

According to the study, fires that damaged or destroyed more than 100 structures exhibited growth rates of more than 21,000 acres in a single day.

"Fires have gotten faster in the western U.S. in just a couple of decades," Balch stated. "We need to focus on what we can do to prepare communities: hardening homes and making robust evacuation plans."

The results highlight a significant gap in wildfire risk models, which the experts contend do not take into account growth rate or other measures of a wildfire’s forward progress.

"When it comes to safeguarding infrastructure and orchestrating efficient evacuations, the speed of a fire’s growth is arguably more critical than its sheer size," the authors stated.

According to a congressional research report, an average of 61,410 wildfires burn approximately 7.2 million acres each year.

While most fires are caused by human activity, those ignited by lightning tend to be larger and cover more land.

As of 2024, there have been 43,602 reported wildfires that have burned 7.9 million acres, according to data from the National Interagency Coordination Center.

Notably, about 14% of the total acreage burned can be attributed to the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which scorched 1.1 million acres across Texas and Oklahoma.

Authorities determined that improperly functioning utility equipment was responsible for this significant blaze.