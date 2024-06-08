Pollution from California wildfires killed 52,000 in a decade, study says

Pollution from California wildfires is estimated to have claimed more than 52,000 lives over about a decade, according to a new study published in the Science Advances.

The study led by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles focused on emissions of PM2.5 – fine particulate matter that can travel deep into the respiratory tract – from 2008 to 2018.

Researchers found that the particulate matter released by fires had a more profound impact on some communities than the actual flames themselves.

The group’s findings revealed that at least 52,480 premature deaths were attributed to the pollution, with associated economic costs estimated to be about $432 billion.

"These findings extend evidence on climate-related health impacts, suggesting that wildfires account for a greater mortality and economic burden than indicated by earlier studies," authors stated.

What's so bad about PM 2.5?

Due to the particles’ small size, they can lead to a range of health issues that may not immediately show.

Certain groups are more vulnerable to the health impacts of PM2.5 pollution, including children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Socioeconomic factors can also play a role, as disadvantaged individuals experience greater exposure than those with resources to mitigate potential hazards.

"Exposure to PM2.5 in urban air is associated with a multitude of health risks, including premature mortality and respiratory and cardiovascular morbidity outcomes," authors wrote in the study. "In terms of wildfire-associated PM2.5 specifically, relatively well-established evidence exists on the impact of wildfire smoke exposure on morbidity, such as respiratory illness and hospitalizations."

Humans cause most wildfires

The National Interagency Fire Center estimates an average of 70,000 wildfires happen annually across the country, with many occurring in California.

Estimates suggest about 90% of all wildfires are human-caused, which includes discarded cigarettes, debris burns, arson and malfunctioning utility equipment.

The combination of dry brush, human involvement and lightning strikes have led to many of the largest wildfires in U.S. history.

This includes California’s August Complex fire that erupted in 2020 and Texas’ Smokehouse Creek Fire, which happened earlier this year.

"Further study on these topics will be crucial as policymakers make efforts to reduce the widespread impacts of climate change on the environment and human health," researchers stated.