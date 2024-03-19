Search
Texas’ historic Smokehouse Creek blaze now fully contained after scorching over 1 million acres

Texas A&M Forest Service issued the final update on the fire on March 16 saying the nearly 1.06 million acre blaze was 100% contained. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Texas energy company Xcel Energy said its facilities "appear to have been involved" in starting the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

Dr. Deb Zoran, the Director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, joined FOX Weather on Sunday to talk about the immense loss of livestock across the Texas Panhandle after massive wildfires swept across the region and how teams of veterinarians descended upon the area to help in the wake of the disaster. 03:54

STINNETT, Texas – Firefighters have fully contained the largest wildfire in Texas history after a three-week firefight in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. 

The Smokehouse Creek Fire started on Feb. 26 north of Stinnett, Texas, in Hutchinson County, quickly growing to 40,000 acres. Three days later, the fire had consumed an estimated 1.058 million acres, becoming the largest fire in Lone Star State history. The fire then stretched across the Oklahoma border, scorching another 70,000 acres in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The East Amarillo Complex Fire burned over 907,245 acres in 2006 and is now the state's second-largest wildfire. 

  • Smokehouse Creek Fire, Texas
    Image 1 of 8

    A grass fire reignited on Sunday, Mar 03, 2024 endangering the town of Sanford, Texas that had to be evacuated until further notice. (Sam Craft/Texas A&amp;amp;M AgriLife Marketing and Communications) (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing and Communications)

  • Firefighters actively suppress a new fire start on March 3, 2024, west of Sanford, Texas
    Image 2 of 8

    Firefighters actively suppress a new fire start on March 3, 2024, west of Sanford, Texas (M. Mahurin/Texas A&M Forest Service/Facebook)

  • Smokehouse Creek Fire, Texas
    Image 3 of 8

    Members of the Texas A&amp;amp;M Forest Service watch as a plane drops fire retardant a portion of the Smokehouse Creek Fire on Saturday, Mar 02, 2024, in Hemphill County, Texas after high winds caused a flare up to reignite  the record breaking fire. (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing and Communications)

  • Smokehouse Creek Fire, Texas
    Image 4 of 8

    A grass fire reignited on Sunday, Mar 03, 2024 endangering the town of Sanford, Texas that had to be evacuated until further notice.  (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing and Communications)

  • Smokehouse Creek Fire, Texas
    Image 5 of 8

    Firefighters battle parts of the reignited Smokehouse Creek fire outside of Miami, Texas on Saturday, Mar 02, 2024. (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing and Communications)

  • A tractor works to control the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in Hutchinson County, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2024.
    Image 6 of 8

    A tractor works to control the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in Hutchinson County, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2024. (Texas A&M Forest Service/X)

  • STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 02: Charred remains of automobiles sit behind a home that was destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek fire when it burned its way through town last Tuesday on March 02, 2024 in Stinnett, Texas. The fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people and destroying more than 500 structures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Image 7 of 8

    STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 02: Charred remains of automobiles sit behind a home that was destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek fire when it burned its way through town last Tuesday on March 02, 2024 in Stinnett, Texas. The fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people and destroying more than 500 structures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ( )

  • Texas issues disaster declaration as wildfires burn out of control
    Image 8 of 8

    A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle region in Texas, United States on February 29, 2024. (Greenville Firefighter Association/ Handout /Anadolu)

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Texas energy company Xcel Energy conducted an investigation and said its facilities "appear to have been involved" in starting the Smokehouse Creek Fire. 

WATCH: FORT WORTH FIREFIGHTERS DRIVE THROUGH FLAMES TO JOIN BATTLE AGAINST TEXAS WILDFIRE

Texas A&M Forest Service officials issued the final update on the fire on March 16, saying the nearly 1.06 million acre blaze was 100% contained.

The fire has killed at least two people, destroyed more than 500 structures and killed countless livestock, as well as devastated grasslands needed by the region's cattle ranchers.

HOW BIG IS A 1-MILLION-ACRE WILDFIRE? SMOKEHOUSE CREEK FIRE COULD STRETCH FROM NEW YORK TO PHILADELPHIA

Over the past month, wildfire activity across Texas grasslands has been fueled by dry, windy and warm conditions. With the recent rain, conditions have improved across the Texas Panhandle. On Monday, Texas A&M Forest Service said they did not respond to any new requests for assistance with wildfires in the state. 

Burn bans remain in place across 73 Texas counties despite improving conditions. Fire danger remains high on Tuesday for the Texas Panhandle but is expected to improve through the week, according to Texas A&M Forest Service forecasts. 

