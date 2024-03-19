Texas’ historic Smokehouse Creek blaze now fully contained after scorching over 1 million acres

STINNETT, Texas – Firefighters have fully contained the largest wildfire in Texas history after a three-week firefight in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire started on Feb. 26 north of Stinnett, Texas, in Hutchinson County, quickly growing to 40,000 acres. Three days later, the fire had consumed an estimated 1.058 million acres, becoming the largest fire in Lone Star State history. The fire then stretched across the Oklahoma border, scorching another 70,000 acres in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The East Amarillo Complex Fire burned over 907,245 acres in 2006 and is now the state's second-largest wildfire.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Texas energy company Xcel Energy conducted an investigation and said its facilities "appear to have been involved" in starting the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials issued the final update on the fire on March 16, saying the nearly 1.06 million acre blaze was 100% contained.

The fire has killed at least two people, destroyed more than 500 structures and killed countless livestock, as well as devastated grasslands needed by the region's cattle ranchers.

Over the past month, wildfire activity across Texas grasslands has been fueled by dry, windy and warm conditions. With the recent rain, conditions have improved across the Texas Panhandle. On Monday, Texas A&M Forest Service said they did not respond to any new requests for assistance with wildfires in the state.

Burn bans remain in place across 73 Texas counties despite improving conditions. Fire danger remains high on Tuesday for the Texas Panhandle but is expected to improve through the week, according to Texas A&M Forest Service forecasts.