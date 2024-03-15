Relentless rounds of rain to impact Gulf Coast through weekend

NEW ORLEANS – A frontal boundary that helped produce deadly tornadoes in the Ohio Valley and softball-sized hail over the Plains is not expected to move much over the next few days, making for a wet St. Patrick’s Day weekend along the Gulf Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center said due to the instability and moisture that is present, showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any time but favor locales along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Due to the state of the atmosphere, any storms that develop over the weekend have the potential of turning strong to severe with cloud-to-ground lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Expected Rainfall

(FOX Weather)



"So, how much rain are we talking? Well, it really depends on where you are. The possibility for seeing anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain is going to be for places like San Antonio, as well as Houston, and even stretching just to the south of the Jackson, Mississippi area," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer.

Forecast models show the heaviest precipitation will fall over the Lone Star State and next-door Louisiana, with values that could reach 2-4" by the time the event is over.

In communities where the ground is already saturated, flash flooding will be a possibility, but life-threatening impacts are not expected to be widespread.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK LEAVES AT LEAST 3 DEAD AS TORNADOES TEAR ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

Heavy rainfall threat

(FOX Weather)



At least 45 water level gauges along rivers and tributaries in the Lower Mississippi and Southeast are at flood stage.

An active El Niño pattern has resulted in a fairly wet start to the year for communities such as Atlanta, New Orleans and Tallahassee, Florida.

WHAT DOES RAIN SMELL LIKE?

Popular events to be mostly spared from wet weather

Fortunately for planners and attendees of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Savannah, Georgia and THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida both events appear to be largely spared from turbulent weather.

The 200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah is set to take place beginning on Saturday morning, but both weekend days are packed with events to commemorate Saint Patrick and Ireland’s Christianity.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the weekend will feature highs around 80 degrees, with the possibility of a few showers on Sunday evening.

Less than 150 miles away, thousands of golf fans are expected to line the course in Northeast Florida for the annual THE PLAYERS Championship.

In the past, the PGA tournament has been the subject of washouts, but during this year’s event, only scattered storm chances will exist during the final round.

The FOX Forecast Center expects the entire region to begin to dry out late Monday as a ridge of high pressure and cooler temperatures set in.