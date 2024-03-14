Dangerous Midwest storms Thursday to expand into South with threat of tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds

CHICAGO – Dangerous storms are ongoing across the Midwest on Thursday morning after producing at least one tornado in Kansas and numerous hail reports, including around Kansas City and St. Louis in Missouri.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are posted until 10 a.m. CDT across central Illinois and until 12 p.m. CDT in parts of southern Illinois and eastern Missouri, including St. Louis.

"I think a lot of the morning action is going to be across Illinois closer to that spin of low pressure," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "But as we go to the afternoon, we're going to throw a lot more people in across Arkansas."

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

On Wednesday, around 100 reports of severe weather were recorded by the National Weather Service, making it the fourth-most-active day of 2024. In Alma, Kansas, there was a report of softball-sized hail (4 inches in diameter), which tied the largest hail report of the year so far.

FOX Weather Storm Trackers were also in the right place at the right time and captured video of a supercell producing a large tornado outside of the town of Alta Vista in northeastern Kansas. There were no reports of significant damage, but about 200 customers in the rural area experienced a power outage.

Hail and heavy rain are the main concerns as the storms are north of the warm front, where the air near the ground is too cool to support tornadoes, the FOX Forecast Center said. During the afternoon, these storms may transition into a squall line across Indiana and Ohio, with damaging wind gusts becoming a concern.

The main event will begin during the afternoon as storms erupt from Illinois down to Texas ahead of an eastward-charging cold front.

The greatest threat of severe weather Thursday is expected to be from southeastern Oklahoma into Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Due to the high amounts of energy and moderate wind shear – the change in wind speed and/or direction with height – supercells capable of all severe weather hazards – including tornadoes, damaging winds and, particularly, very large hail greater than 2 inches – may develop, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The greatest risk for tornadoes and very large hail will be across eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas, where low-level wind shear is the strongest.

After the initial development, storms will combine into one or more clusters, with the threat of damaging wind gusts increasing while the hail and tornado threat decreases.

These storms will cross the Mississippi River overnight and move into the Southeast on Friday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Friday

As the system drops into the Southeast and southern Plains on Friday, the severe weather threat will decrease as the available atmospheric energy drops compared to the days prior.

A look at the severe storm threat in the South on Friday.

Only a few severe storms will be possible during the afternoon from Texas to the Southeast.