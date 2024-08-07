Search
Extreme Weather
Future of Lahaina remains uncertain one year after deadly Hawaii fires

Governor Josh Green ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, from Aug. 8 to sunset on Aug. 12, in honor of the victims of the deadly fires.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
LAHAINA, Hawaii – One year after a series of wind-driven wildfires impacted Maui and nearby islands, the devastation is still apparent across the nation’s fiftieth state.

In August 2023, fires swept through communities such as Lahaina, destroying everything in their path and claiming at least 102 lives in the coastal town. 

The disaster became known as the deadliest modern-day fire in the U.S. and the worst catastrophe ever to impact the islands.

The situation was exacerbated by the lack of a coordinated response, leading to the resignation of the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency. 

If one tours the devastated areas, the vegetation is starting to return to its normal state but the carcasses of buildings still remain.

HAWAII BRACES FOR EXTREME WILDFIRE POTENTIAL ONE YEAR AFTER DEVASTATING LAHAINA FIRE

The area’s recovery remains uncertain, with government officials suggesting that it could take years, or even decades, for the coastal town to fully recover. 

Thousands are still living in temporary housing as legal battles continue over issues ranging from compensation to debris disposal.

Recently, Governor Josh Green announced a settlement of more than $4 billion, but the earliest victims might see a payment is not until later in 2025.

Similarly, the location for debris storage has been contentious with thousands of pounds hauled to a site not far from a critical ecosystem and reef.

The site has faced criticism with nearly 9,000 people having signed a petition expressing their discontent. 

Residents are concerned that the debris contains elevated levels of arsenic, lead, antimony, cobalt and copper, which pose health risks and environmental hazards.

FIFTH-GENERATION HAWAIIAN LOSES HOME IN LAHAINA WILDFIRE

Aside from the rebuilding timeline, it remains unclear how local emergency management will address future disasters

The islands' agencies have not faced an event as complex since the wildfires, and enhanced protocols have yet to be tested or, in some cases, implemented. 

An 84-page report by firefighters highlighted the challenges and offered numerous recommendations but lacks a timeline for when changes might occur.

Hawaiian Electric is planning a new measure to preemptively shut off electricity in high fire-risk areas to prevent future ignitions, unlike what happened in 2023. 

More than 48,000 customers could experience power shutdowns as part of the company’s wildfire safety strategy during anticipated fire threats.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary, the governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Aug. 12 to honor the victims.

"Exactly one year ago, we lost cherished lives of mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters and friends. As we observe the one year-mark of the Maui Wildfires through commemorative events this weekend, let’s honor their memories and never forget those we lost in Lahaina," Green said in a statement.

