Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

$4 billion settlement announced nearly a year after deadly Hawaii wildfires

Last year’s wind-driven wildfires were courtesy of a significant pressure gradient, with a ridge of high pressure to the north of the islands and a major hurricane named Dora to the south.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather looks at drought conditions across the Hawaiian Islands which could result in another deadly wildfire like the ones last year across Maui and Lahaina.

Is Hawaii primed for another Maui wildfire?

FOX Weather looks at drought conditions across the Hawaiian Islands which could result in another deadly wildfire like the ones last year across Maui and Lahaina.

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The State of Hawaii announced it has entered into a $4 billion settlement to resolve hundreds of lawsuits following the historic Maui wildfires of August 2023.

Under the proposed agreement, entities such as the State of Hawaii, County of Maui, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, West Maui Land Co., Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum/Charter Communications would pay $4.037 billion to approximately 2,200 parties.

"This was an extraordinary and unprecedented effort by many people to address the tragic impacts of the wildfires in less than a year," Gov. Josh Green, M.D., said in a statement. "Resolving this so quickly shows how Hawai’i is different, how we come together in times of crisis to heal together as a community."

HAWAII BRACES FOR EXTREME WILDFIRE POTENTIAL ONE YEAR AFTER DEVASTATING LAHAINA FIRE

Last year’s wind-driven wildfires were courtesy of a significant pressure gradient, with a ridge of high pressure to the north of the islands and a major hurricane named Dora to the south.

The coastal town of Lahaina was the focal point of the wind-driven fires that resulted in the loss of at least 102 lives and the destruction of more than 2,000 structures.

The catastrophe became known as the deadliest modern-day fire in the U.S. and the worst disaster ever to happen in the nation’s 50th state.

Since the deadly inferno, reports released by the Hawaii attorney general and local firefighters have highlighted the complexity of the event, but none have stated who was responsible for the out-of-control fire.

  • A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    Image 1 of 8

    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  • In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 18, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
    Image 2 of 8

    In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 18, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 111 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( )

  • A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    Image 3 of 8

    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  • A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    Image 4 of 8

    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  • A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    Image 5 of 8

    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  • Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the town.
    Image 6 of 8

    Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the town. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

  • A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 7 of 8

    A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 8 of 8

    A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating the source of the disaster but has not released any results in its nearly year-long review.

Initial estimates from the governor’s office of the damage to infrastructure and tourism put losses around $6 billion, but after all claims are paid, the total is expected to push closer to $12 billion.

"This Global Settlement of over $4 billion will help our people heal," Green stated. "My priority as Governor was to expedite the agreement and to avoid protracted and painful lawsuits so as many resources as possible would go to those affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible. Settling a matter like this within a year is unprecedented, and it will be good that our people don’t have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies."

FIFTH-GENERATION HAWAIIAN LOSES HOME IN LAHAINA WILDFIRE

Despite the news of the proposed agreement, payments to parties are not expected to start anytime soon.

According to the state, the agreement will require judicial approval, which will then go to Hawaii’s legislature.

The earliest payments could begin is mid-2025, according to the governor’s office.

"Achieving this resolution will allow all parties to move forward without the added challenges and divisiveness of the litigation process," Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric said in a statement. "It will allow all of us to work together more cohesively and effectively to support the people of Lahaina and Maui to create the future they want to see emerge from this tragedy. For the many affected parties to work with such commitment and focus to reach resolution in a uniquely complex case is a powerful demonstration of how Hawaii comes together in times of crisis."

KHON-TV 2 Weather Anchor Justin Cruz joins FOX Weather to speak about the recovery process Hawaiians are still enduring after dozens were killed in a wildfire that wiped out much of Lahania in early August.   07:21

File: Aloha spirit prevails as Hawaiians look to rebuild in the wake of deadly wildfires in Lahaina

KHON-TV 2 Weather Anchor Justin Cruz joins FOX Weather to speak about the recovery process Hawaiians are still enduring after dozens were killed in a wildfire that wiped out much of Lahania in early August.  

Tags
Loading...