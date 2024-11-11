Forecasters monitoring area in Caribbean for possible development as end of hurricane season nears

MIAMI – Forecasters are monitoring a new area for possible tropical development in the Caribbean Sea as we get closer to the official end of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

This new area comes as what was left of Tropical Storm Rafael fizzled in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday. While the remnants of the former major hurricane are no longer being monitored, forecasters said life-threatening rip currents were possible along areas of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Some slow development of the system is possible later this week as it drifts off to the west.

As of Monday morning, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of developing over the next seven days.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.