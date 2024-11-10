Shaking felt in Florida after powerful earthquakes strike off Cuba’s coast

MIAMI – Residents in Florida reported feeling the ground move after two powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Cuba late Sunday morning, prompting brief fears that a tsunami could impact areas closest to the epicenter in the Caribbean.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the two earthquakes were reported within an hour of each other.

The first was a magnitude 5.9 that was reported just before 11 a.m. ET approximately 22 miles south of Bartolomé Masó, Cuba, at a depth of about 9 miles.

The second earthquake, which was the stronger of the two, was reported an hour later just before noon ET . That earthquake was a magnitude 6.8 and was centered about 25 miles south of Bartolomé Masó at a depth of about 8 miles.

Shortly after the second earthquake was reported, the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Honolulu issued an alert stating that while there was no significant threat of a tsunami , "there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts nearest to the epicenter."

The NWS National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer , Alaska , said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico or the eastern coast of Canada .

The PTWC said that would be its only notification, and national authorities will determine the appropriate level of alerts for each country and may issue additional or more refined information.

According to reports on the USGS website, people in Florida from Miami through Hollywood and Boca Raton, and even as far north as Orlando, reported feeling the ground shake.

However, the City of Miami posted a statement to Facebook saying the effects of the earthquake were not reported in Florida, despite those reports on the USGS website.

"The City of Miami is aware that some residents in the Brickell/Downtown area may be concerned about the recent earthquake off the coast of Cuba, but we want to reassure everyone that no earthquake or aftershocks are being felt in Miami," the city said in the statement.

Officials said that the fire department has received calls from concerned residents, but "we want to emphasize that there is no cause for alarm."

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries in Florida.

Residents in Jamaica, too, reported feeling the earthquake. Officials with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management said that people across the island felt movement, but there was no threat of a tsunami.