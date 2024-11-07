Watch as Hurricane Rafael's whipping winds topple stadium floodlights in Cuba

ARTEMISA, Cuba – Hurricane Rafael slammed into Cuba on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, and new images are emerging that give a glimpse into the damage it caused when it swept across the island nation on a path into the Gulf of Mexico.

A video recorded in the city of Artemisa, southwest of Havana, shows Rafael’s relentless winds whipping through a baseball stadium as the hurricane barreled across the region.

The video shows a palm tree being tested by the ferocious winds, and that’s when a large floodlight pylon starts to lean to one side. Then, almost in an instant, the floodlights fall and slam into the ground, kicking up dust and dirt that is quickly blown away by the relentless winds.

Photos are also providing a look at the devastation caused as a result of Hurricane Rafael.

People are seen walking through flooding caused by the late-season storm’s relentless precipitation. Palm trees were knocked down, and many buildings received significant damage.

Power was also knocked out across the region after critical infrastructure took a hit from the storm.

Another video shows power lines lying across roads and massive transmission towers that were blown over by Rafael's wrath.

Cuba and parts of the western Caribbean no doubt took the brunt of the storm, which brought damaging, hurricane-force winds, flooding rain and a life-threatening storm surge .

A weather station in the Casablanca area of Havana reported a wind gust of 93 mph around the time of Rafael's landfall.

Hurricane Rafael made landfall near Playa Majana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Its maximum sustained winds were 115 mph.