Tropical Depression 18 tracker: Forecast cone, spaghetti plots, maps, alerts and more

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Tropical Depression Eighteen, which is expected to become Hurricane Rafael later this week.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Warnings issued as PTC 18 likely to strengthen into Hurricane Rafael

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Cayman Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen continues to become better organized ahead of its likely strengthening into Hurricane Rafael in the coming days. 

Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed in the western Caribbean Sea and is expected to eventually become Hurricane Rafael later this week as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico.

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Tropical Depression Eighteen. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about this storm.

Where is Tropical Depression 18?

The position of Tropical Depression 18.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast cone for Tropical Depression 18?

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression 18.
(FOX Weather)

 

What alerts are in effect for Tropical Depression 18?

Alerts that have been issued for Tropical Depression 18.
(FOX Weather)

 

What do the spaghetti plots show for Tropical Depression 18?

The spaghetti plots for Tropical Depression 18.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the intensity forecast for Tropical Depression 18?

The intensity forecast for Tropical Depression 18.
(FOX Weather)

 
