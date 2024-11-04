Tropical Depression 18 tracker: Forecast cone, spaghetti plots, maps, alerts and more

Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed in the western Caribbean Sea and is expected to eventually become Hurricane Rafael later this week as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico.

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Tropical Depression Eighteen. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about this storm.

Where is Tropical Depression 18?

The position of Tropical Depression 18.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast cone for Tropical Depression 18?

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression 18.

(FOX Weather)



What alerts are in effect for Tropical Depression 18?

Alerts that have been issued for Tropical Depression 18.

(FOX Weather)



What do the spaghetti plots show for Tropical Depression 18?

The spaghetti plots for Tropical Depression 18.

(FOX Weather)



What is the intensity forecast for Tropical Depression 18?