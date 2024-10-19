Tropical Storm Oscar nears hurricane strength in western Atlantic

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Oscar suddenly formed in the western Atlantic Ocean Saturday, nearly instantly transforming from a disturbance struggling for days to get organized into a robust tropical cyclone in just hours that has some northern Caribbean islands bracing for its impact.

Oscar has peak sustained winds of 40 mph and is just under 200 miles from the southeastern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warnings now cover parts of the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and eastern Cuba.

Tropical Storm Oscar

The storm, previously designated Invest 94L, was barely hanging on to its prospects for tropical development Friday. But Oscar found a patch of warm water and atmospheric conditions to its liking, rapidly developing a well-defined center Saturday morning.

The storm will bring heavy rains, rough surf and gusty winds. Gusts over 40 mph will reach the island coasts within the Tropical Storm Warnings Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated areas to 6 inches across the Turks and Caicos, southeastern Cuba and southeastern Bahamas are likely through Tuesday, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Oscar Rainfall Forecast

"The system will track west, near the Dominican Republic and Haiti, then stall near or over the southeastern Bahamas or eastern Cuba," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross. "It is forecast to linger there into Monday, likely as a weak system. Hostile upper winds will move in and whatever's left of it will likely be swept to the north."

Tropical Storm Oscar Forecast Cone

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Storm Oscar became the second tropical storm to get a name on Saturday, joining Tropical Storm Nadine, which was christened early Saturday morning near Belize. It's believed to be the first time multiple storms were named on the same date since Sept. 18, 2020, when Wilfred, Alpha and Beta were all named.

Could Tropical Storm Oscar reach the US?

While the northern Caribbean islands monitor Oscar's progress, the storm remains no threat to the US.

An expansive ridge of high pressure anchored over the East Coast is acting like a protective barrier, with a front at the ridge’s boundary providing hostile atmospheric conditions for any tropical systems to approach Florida or the Southeastern coast.