Ex-Nadine spawns new Tropical Storm Kristy off Mexico's coast

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Nadine have reorganized into a new tropical storm in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern Mexico.

Since this is not Nadine's original circulation, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has assigned it the next name on the Eastern Pacific naming list – Tropical Storm Kristy.

Nadine made landfall near Belize City, Belize, on Saturday afternoon, packing sustained winds of 60 mph. After moving inland over Central America and Mexico, the storm weakened and dissipated Sunday before its remnants emerged over the Eastern Pacific.

A look at the latest stats on Kristy.

What's the forecast for Tropical Storm Kristy?

Tropical Storm Kristy formed about 275 miles offshore of Acapulco, Mexico, on Monday afternoon.

According to the NHC, Kristy is forecast to move westward at 15-20 mph, bringing it farther away from the coast of Mexico over the next several days.

Kristy is forecast to intensify into a hurricane by Wednesday. However, the FOX Forecast Center said the storm is not expected to impact any land areas as it remains over the open waters of the Eastern Pacific.