Salvation Army sees rise in aid requests following hurricanes, gears up for shortened Red Kettle Campaign

WASHINGTON – As the holiday season approaches, The Salvation Army reports seeing heightened demand for assistance nationwide, fueled by a combination of economic pressures and devastating natural disasters.

In 2023, The Salvation Army responded to 4,307 disasters across the United States, including Hurricane Idalia, floods and wildfires. However, the organization warns that this year’s response efforts have far surpassed that number.

The international charitable organization reports being in the midst of the largest response since at least the year 2020, with ten states impacted by Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene and Milton.

"While The Salvation Army’s disaster services are focused on meeting immediate need in the days and weeks following a natural disaster, that’s not where the things end. The Salvation Army will stay in impacted communities for as long as need persists, providing services like financial assistance, case management, long-term housing, childcare, job training, and other offerings that help individuals and families get back up on their feet and stay there," Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army, said in a statement.

AMERICANS’ GIVING MOOD IMPACTED BY WEATHER EXTREMES

The organization expressed gratitude for the donations made in response to recent disasters but emphasized that fundraisers like its iconic Red Kettle Campaign will be crucial as the year draws to a close.

This year’s fundraiser will kick off when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys during the Thanksgiving Day game and run through Christmas Eve but is expected to face challenges.

Due to the late occurrence of Thanksgiving in the calendar year, the campaign’s season will be five days shorter than typical, potentially impacting donation totals by over $13 million, a spokesperson told FOX Weather.

The organization also faces a decline in volunteer enrollment, a trend seen across the nation.

The Salvation Army reported a 50% drop in volunteer numbers compared to previous years, which can mean a difference of $40 to $50 per hour at each donation site.

Despite the headwinds, Hodder expressed optimism, noting that "the American public always rises to the occasion to support their neighbors in need."

3 EASY STEPS TO SAVE MONEY ON THAT PERFECT HOLIDAY VACATION

The Salvation Army said it has expanded options in recent years for digital giving, allowing donors to contribute through Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at kettles.

Supporters can also donate at salvationarmyusa.org, and volunteers interested in helping as bellringers can sign up at registertoring.com.

A change in weather, from usually calm autumn days to more extreme events in winter, can impact how generous shoppers are while they pass by donation sites.

According to clinical psychologists, days that are marked by snow or extreme cold can limit donations because people tend to be less aware of their surroundings during harsh weather compared to calmer, milder days.