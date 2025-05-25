Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat increases as millions celebrate Memorial Day

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, May 25, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Memorial Day weekend storms threaten millions from Plains to Southeast

Outdoor plans from the Plains to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic could be in jeopardy through the rest of Memorial Day weekend as a slow-moving storm system threatens millions with rounds of torrential rain and severe weather.

Sunday’s threat comes after parts of the same regions were slammed with severe thunderstorms and flooding on Saturday, with damage to buildings reported in Oklahoma , water rescues in Missouri, and storms tearing across communities in Florida .

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed more than 5.6 million people in two parts of the U.S. in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

The first area of concern is located over the southern Plains while the second area of concern is located over portions of the Mississippi Valley.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, May 25.

(FOX Weather)



Will Tropical Storm Alvin form off Mexico's coast this week?

Development chances remain high for an area of low pressure that could form off the southern coast of Mexico, a little over a week after the official start of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the area of low pressure will likely form in the coming days, several hundred miles off the southern coast of Mexico.

The NHC said conditions appear favorable for the system's development, and a tropical depression could form early this week. If the system continues to develop and forms into a tropical storm or hurricane, it will receive the name Alvin.

This graphic shows development chances for an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Pattern emerges in tropics for first time in more than 20 years

For the fourth consecutive year, the Atlantic basin is set to enter hurricane season without a single named tropical system forming prior to the official start date of June 1.

Forecasters last tracked a named storm in the basin before the annual start date in 2021, when a system developed in late May.

Since then, all named first formations have occurred in June, aligning more closely with the climatological average.

Watch: Drone video shows flooding in Missouri

A drone video recorded in Ozark, Missouri, shows flooding after torrential rain and thunderstorms pummeled the region on Saturday. Flash flooding also led to multiple highway closures and water rescues in Springfield.

Millions of people in the Plains and South faced the threat of severe weather on Saturday, and damage and power outages were reported in parts of Oklahoma.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.