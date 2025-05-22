Outdoor Memorial Day weekend plans dampened in unseasonably cool, wet start to summer for eastern US

A slow-moving storm system could dampen outdoor plans this weekend and into Memorial Day, especially across the South.

A slow-moving storm system could put a damper on outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, especially across the South.

The FOX Forecast Center said the first day of the holiday weekend will feature wet weather in two regions of the country: the Plains and the interior Northeast.

As a nor’easter departs the New England coast, only some scattered showers are expected across the interior Northeast on Saturday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms will break out from Wyoming to Missouri on Saturday as a weak area of low pressure develops across West Texas. A few strong to severe storms may be possible.

A look at your forecast on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Flash flooding will be possible across the Ozarks in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat exists across portions of the Plains and into Missouri.

A look at the flash flood threat on Saturday and Sunday, May 24-25, 2025.

Outdoor barbecue plans on Sunday from the central Plains into portions of the lower and mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys might be in jeopardy as the slow-moving storm system could deliver bouts of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain is likely.

An even larger area will be at risk of flash flooding on Sunday, with a Level 2 out of 4 threat. This includes northeastern Texas through southern Illinois.

Elsewhere, sunshine will be abundant across the Northeast, Great Lakes and the West.

A look at your forecast on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The slow-moving system will only budge slightly on Memorial Day, with rain and thunderstorms expected to spread into Texas and the rest of the Southeast. The FOX Forecast Center said it may be a washout for some.

A look at your forecast on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the northern Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast will be chilly but sunny. The heat will be on in the West, with highs in the 80s and 90s and even some 100s in the Desert Southwest.