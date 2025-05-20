Search
National Hurricane Center flags disturbance near Mexico as first area to watch of 2025 in Eastern Pacific

The official start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific is May 15, while the Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
National Hurricane Center flags first area to watch of 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has flagged the first area to watch in the Eastern Pacific less than a week after the official start to that hurricane season. FOX Weather Meteorologists Marissa Torres and Stephen Morgan break down the forecast on Tuesday, May 20.

The official start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific began less than a week ago on May 15, and right on cue, forecasters are keeping their eyes on an area of low pressure that could form off the southern Mexico coast.

This graphic shows an area of low pressure that could form off the Mexico coast.

(FOX Weather)

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of low pressure could form by the upcoming weekend and into early next week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.

After that, the NHC said conditions appear favorable for some development of the system while it moves west to west-northwest at around 10-15 mph.

Right now, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of developing over the next seven days.

