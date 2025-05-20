National Hurricane Center flags disturbance near Mexico as first area to watch of 2025 in Eastern Pacific

The official start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific began less than a week ago on May 15, and right on cue, forecasters are keeping their eyes on an area of low pressure that could form off the southern Mexico coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of low pressure could form by the upcoming weekend and into early next week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.

After that, the NHC said conditions appear favorable for some development of the system while it moves west to west-northwest at around 10-15 mph.

Right now, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of developing over the next seven days.