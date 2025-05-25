Tropical Depression 1-E forms off Mexico's coast in Eastern Pacific
The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.
Tropical Depression One-E formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday afternoon.
A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified by numbers rather than names.
Tropical Depression One-E is located 835 miles off the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico and is currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for further development.
(FOX Weather)
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Tropical Depression One-E.
