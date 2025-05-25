Search
Tropical Depression 1-E forms off Mexico's coast in Eastern Pacific

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Forecasters believe an area of disturbed weather in the eastern Pacific has gained enough organization to be classified as a tropical depression. Will it become Alvin and threaten Mexico? FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver explains.  

Tracking the season's first tropical depression in the eastern Pacific

Tropical Depression One-E formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday afternoon. 

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified by numbers rather than names.

Tracking Tropical Depression One in the eastern Pacific.

(NOAA)

Tropical Depression One-E is located 835 miles off the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico and is currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for further development. 

Information and location on Tropical Depression One-E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Tropical Depression One-E.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30. 

