Here’s what to watch for in the early summer night skies

The first month of meteorological summer brings a trio of noteworthy astronomical events, including Venus reaching its greatest elongation, a plump Strawberry Moon and the arrival of the seasonal solstice.

The month begins with the second planet from the Sun lighting up the night sky on June 1.

Venus will reach its greatest western elongation from the Sun, making it highly visible on the horizon during the dawn hours.

The rocky planet is usually too close to the giant to be seen clearly, but during times of elongation - the greatest angular distance between a planet and the Sun - Venus can be seen without the aid of a telescope.

According to NASA, Venus is often known as the "Morning Star" and the "Evening Star" because of its striking brightness during periods of elongation.

Just ten days later, attention will shift to the arrival of the Full Strawberry Moon on June 11.

Peaking at 3:44 a.m. EDT, the full Moon’s name comes from the strawberry harvest season in North America, which typically peaks in June.

It is one of just two full Moons with nicknames tied directly to farming practices.

While the first full Moon of meteorological summer may appear large and bright, it is not considered a supermoon - that designation is reserved for the Oct. 6 Full Harvest Moon, the Nov. 5 Full Beaver Moon and the Dec. 4 Full Cold Moon.

Later in the month, the first day of astronomical summer will arrive on June 20 at 10:42 p.m. EDT.

On the summer solstice, Earth’s North Pole reaches its maximum tilt toward the Sun, resulting in the longest day of the year across the Northern Hemisphere.

While the Sun’s rays are most direct during the solstice, peak temperatures usually lag by several weeks due to the time it takes for land and water to heat.

Following the solstice, daylight will begin to gradually decrease until the winter solstice in December.

There are also several meteor showers occurring during the month, including the Bootids and the Arietids, but most of the activity is not visible from Earth.