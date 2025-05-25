Search
Extreme Weather
Teens rescued from sinking sailboat in San Francisco during windy conditions

San Francisco Fire Department officials said the captain declined a rescue and stayed with the sailboat until a tow arrived. The boat is used to teach high school girls to sail.

Video from the San Francisco Fire Department shows a sail boat near  Marina Green sinking and the captain hanging onto the ropes amid windy conditions on May 24, 2025. Officials said the sail boat had 8 others onboard who were rescued. The boat is used to train high school girls to sail. 

SAN FRANCISCO – First responders rescued eight people from a sailboat used to train high school girls to sail after windy conditions in San Francisco left the boat's captain clinging to the ropes.

San Francisco Fire Department officials said they responded to a call on Saturday afternoon about a boat in distress outside the Marina Green

The Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard teams arrived to find a sailboat with nine people onboard taking on water. Eight of the occupants were taken to shore by rescue teams.

"The captain of the boat did not want to take our suggestion to be rescinded and stayed on the boat waiting for a tow into shore," SFFD officials said.

Photos and video show the captain clinging to the sailboat ropes with the mast below the water during strong winds. 

The National Weather Service Bay Area reported wind gusts in San Francisco topping 20 mph on Saturday. 

Officials said everyone had life jackets on and no one was injured.

"The SFFD strongly discouraged people putting themselves in danger," the department said. 

Officials said the sailboat is used to teach high school girls how to sail. Department officials told local media that the eight rescued were all high school girls. 

