Teens rescued from sinking sailboat in San Francisco during windy conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – First responders rescued eight people from a sailboat used to train high school girls to sail after windy conditions in San Francisco left the boat's captain clinging to the ropes.

San Francisco Fire Department officials said they responded to a call on Saturday afternoon about a boat in distress outside the Marina Green.

The Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard teams arrived to find a sailboat with nine people onboard taking on water. Eight of the occupants were taken to shore by rescue teams.

"The captain of the boat did not want to take our suggestion to be rescinded and stayed on the boat waiting for a tow into shore," SFFD officials said.

Photos and video show the captain clinging to the sailboat ropes with the mast below the water during strong winds.

The National Weather Service Bay Area reported wind gusts in San Francisco topping 20 mph on Saturday.

Officials said everyone had life jackets on and no one was injured.

"The SFFD strongly discouraged people putting themselves in danger," the department said.

Officials said the sailboat is used to teach high school girls how to sail. Department officials told local media that the eight rescued were all high school girls.