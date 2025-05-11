Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding rain soaks Southeast as severe weather threat brews in Midwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sunday, May 11, 2025. Happy Mother's Day! Start your week with everything you need to know about the weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Charleston crushes 126-year-old rainfall record as Southeast blasted by flooding

Roads in the Charleston, South Carolina, area were impassable due to flooding on Sunday. Torrential rain drenched cities across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic as deep tropical moisture flowed in from the Gulf.

According to the National Weather Service, Charleston International Airport in South Carolina received 1.99 inches of rain between midnight and 5 a.m. ET Sunday morning. This broke the rainfall record for May 11 of 1.93 inches, set in 1952.

In addition, downtown Charleston received 2.06 inches of rain between midnight and 5 a.m. ET. That crushed the previous record rainfall for May 11 of 1.57 inches, set 126 years ago in 1899.

NOAA 's Weather Prediction Center is concerned about additional flooding and has placed millions of people in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic in a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat on Sunday and Monday.

More rounds of rain in store for the Northeast this week

The Northeast has been in the midst of a wet weather pattern recently, and unfortunately, more rain is on the way this week.

Another area of wet weather is expected to start on Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic and will gradually push farther north. That system will then interact with an area of low pressure impacting the Southeast this weekend.

As it does so, it will pull in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, setting the stage for rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Texas could see all-time May record-high temperatures this week

The FOX Forecast Center says there's a big shift in the weather pattern looming for the South after recent cooler and stormy days.

Record heat will be possible for all major cities in Central Texas as temperatures soar into the triple-digits.

All-time record heat for the month of May is possible for major cities like Austin and San Antonio.

Chicago, Indianapolis among Midwest cities bracing for potentially dangerous severe weather this week

Millions of people in the Midwest and Ohio Valley are likely to see increasing chances of severe weather this week after portions of the U.S. were rocked by weeks of deadly storms and flooding .

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued an early severe weather outlook for Thursday, placing nearly 30 million people in a Level 2 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale .

This threat zone includes cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Milwaukee .

Watching tropical development hot spots ahead of official start to Eastern Pacific hurricane season

As the official start of the hurricane season approaches in both the Eastern Pacific and Atlantic basins, meteorologists are closely monitoring typical tropical hot spots.

According to the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, there is currently no indication of any tropical cyclone formation in the basins through the next week – and possibly through the entire month of May.

There have, however, been a few blips in some computer forecast models indicating some potentially favorable conditions for storm development in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Watch this: Waterspout roars ashore along Florida coast

A video recorded in Florida on Saturday shows the moment a waterspout moved off the Gulf and onto the beach as severe weather roared across the region.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile , Alabama , had issued a Special Marine Warning at the time for the waters off Pensacola Beach , warning boaters of high winds and the possibility of waterspouts in the region.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.