Southeast braces for weekend washout as Gulf Coast soaks up tropical moisture

NEW ORLEANS – Residents across the southeastern U.S. are squarely in the path of a widespread flood threat, with some areas anticipating nearly half a foot of rainfall.

The FOX Forecast Center said this deluge is expected to continue not just through the weekend but well into the middle of next week.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the Southeast through Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The persistent heavy rain, stretching from the Carolinas down to Florida, combined with already saturated ground from the past week's weather, creates a heightened risk of flash flooding across the region.

"For folks that live across the Southeast, it's not just the hail or the damaging winds. It is a rain problem," warned FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

On Friday, a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk exists for portions of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Rainfall rates associated with developing storms may overwhelm already saturated soils, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

While the overall flood outlook is minimal, Merwin said the sheer volume of tropical moisture being drawn into the region is raising concerns, pointing to satellite imagery that clearly depicts a significant amount of water vapor locked within the weather system. This saturated atmosphere, evidenced by dew points in New Orleans reaching a stifling 72 degrees, is primed to unleash torrential downpours.

"When it rains across the Gulf Coast, we just have torrential rain. I mean, the visibility goes out the window. You can't see anything, and it becomes very tricky to travel," Merwin noted.

The FOX Forecast Center said a developing area of low pressure off the Georgia coast will enhance onshore flow by Saturday, drawing Atlantic moisture into portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina.

This setup will intensify rainfall coverage and rates, increasing the potential for localized flooding into Sunday. For this reason, a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk exists Sunday through Monday morning, encompassing areas from Tallahassee, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina.

A look at the soaking rains for the Southeast on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, 2025.

"For a Saturday (when) you're trying to travel … it's going to be really tough," Merwin stressed. "Any flights through Atlanta will probably struggle this weekend just because of the weather."

Western North Carolina, still recovering from Hurricane Helene nearly eight months ago, is projected to receive an additional 2-3 inches of rain through Tuesday. Given recent saturation levels, even modest rainfall could exacerbate runoff and flood concerns in the region, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The system is expected to exit the Southeast by Tuesday, gradually diminishing the flash flood threat.

However, rainfall totals throughout the duration of the event are expected to range from 3-5 inches across much of the Southeast, with localized amounts exceeding 7 inches near the Atlantic coast in southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

This graphic shows the additional rain expected through Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

While the rainfall may pose short-term hazards, long-term benefits are anticipated. In South Carolina, where nearly 49% of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, the incoming precipitation may provide much-needed relief.