See it: Large waterspout spotted roaring ashore along Florida coast

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – A video recorded in Florida on Saturday shows the moment a waterspout moved off the Gulf and onto the beach as severe weather roared across the region.

A slow-moving storm system has been relentlessly slamming Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing flooding rain and powerful thunderstorms to areas that desperately need the precipitation to put a dent in the state’s ongoing drought, which is the worst since 2012.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama, had issued a Special Marine Warning at the time for the waters off Pensacola Beach, warning boaters of high winds and the possibility of waterspouts in the region.

Just before 6:30 a.m. CT, cameras located at the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier captured the moment the waterspout began to spin into the frame and over the warm waters of the Gulf before moving onto the beach and into the community.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Another waterspout moved onshore in Destin on Saturday morning, turning into a tornado once it reached land.

According to the City of Destin, property damage was reported when it crossed Highway 98.

No injuries have been reported.