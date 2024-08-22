Florida storm spawns twin waterspouts in an intricate dance

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Getting to see one waterspout spin over the ocean is a sight in itself, but what about seeing two?

Twin waterspouts swirled just feet from each other as a storm passed off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

Video taken by the Palm Beach Police Department showed the surreal sight of the funnels starting some distance apart but being drawn together as if enticed to begin an intricate dance maneuver with the Atlantic Ocean as the impromptu dance floor.

What’s more, a third and possibly fourth funnel were in their infant stages, flanked on either side of the main waterspouts.

"Sometimes we are fortunate enough to see interesting weather from a safe distance," Palm Beach Police posted on X.

Waterspouts are essentially tornadoes that form over bodies of water, only unlike tornadoes, they can also form in fair weather conditions associated with warm water temperatures and high humidity. In fact, fair-weather waterspouts are more common.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

"Strong temperature gradients between the water and land help create these localized areas of spin (vorticity) at the surface owing to sharp but usually weak changes in wind direction over the bay and adjacent gulf waters," NWS Mobile meteorologists told FOX Weather after multiple waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Alabama in 2022.

The change in wind direction causes rotation and can lead to multiple funnels.

Waterspouts not unusual sights off the Florida coast as the "Sunshine State" is home to the most thunderstorms in the U.S., along with plenty of warm water and high humidity.

Right on cue, Florida is the wettest state in the nation this week, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A stalled front has combined with ample tropical moisture to create multiple rounds of thunderstorms across much of Florida this week. Some areas have already seen a few inches of rain, and another 1-3 inches are expected through the weekend.