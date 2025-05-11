Record-setting, smelly Sargassum seaweed headed for South Florida in May

MIAMI – Florida beachgoers are forecast to have stinky conditions in May after a record-setting amount of sargassum seaweed was observed via satellite in the eastern Caribbean Sea and western Atlantic Ocean – more than 200% higher than historical records.

Sargassum is a naturally occurring brown seaweed that floats in large masses across the ocean. When it washes onshore, it decays, creating a foul smell that can significantly impact beach tourism and cause fish kills. This stinky seaweed typically arrives on Florida beaches from summer through fall.

MEXICO UNVEILS PLAN TO TACKLE CARIBBEAN SEAWEED INVASION AT POPULAR BEACHES

According to the University of South Florida’s (USF) College of Marine Science Optical Oceanography Lab, South Florida and most Caribbean beaches are expected to see an increase in sargassum in May after a record-setting blob was spotted in the Caribbean in April.

According to USF’s Sargassum Watch System, the total amount of sargassum set a new record in April, exceeding the previous all-time high in June 2022. Researchers say the exact reason for this record-setting amount of seaweed still needs to be investigated.

USF said total amounts of seaweed in the eastern Caribbean Sea and the western Atlantic reached "surprisingly high levels." Both were 200% higher than their historical records for the month, and the combined regions were 150% higher than the historical record for April.

In May, more concentrated areas of sargassum will be transported to the western Caribbean Sea and then to the Gulf through the Yucatán. This means seaweed inundation is possible throughout most of the Caribbean islands and along the southeastern coast of Florida.

USF’s lab recently upgraded its Sargassum Watch System to include the coastlines across Florida and the Caribbean. The researchers have also used updated algorithms to forecast the movement of sargassum days in advance.

According to USF, these new tools will help manage the problem before it reaches coastlines, where it decays and releases harmful gases, leading to fish kills.