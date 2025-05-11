Chicago, Indianapolis among Midwest cities in bull’s-eye for dangerous severe weather this week

CHICAGO – Millions of people in the Midwest and Ohio Valley are likely to see increasing chances of severe weather this week after portions of the U.S. were rocked by weeks of deadly storms and flooding.

There’s been an eerie lull in severe weather over portions of the country recently, especially in the central U.S.

It’s also unusual because May is typically bustling with severe weather, including nearly 300 tornadoes on average for the month, after both March and April saw well above-average tornado reports.

Changes are coming, however, to cities like Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis in the coming days.

The FOX Forecast Center said that an area of low pressure, part of an Omega block that has been dominating the weather headlines recently, is finally expected to move out of the area or dissipate, allowing weather systems to once again move from west to east across the country.

As a result, an area of high pressure is forecast to move over the central U.S., allowing for some summerlike, potentially record-breaking heat to build from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to the U.S.-Canada border in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Midwest and Ohio Valley on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring the potential for severe weather starting on Wednesday.

However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued an early severe weather outlook for Thursday, placing nearly 30 million people in a Level 2 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This threat zone includes cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Milwaukee.