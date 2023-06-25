The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather eyes I-95 corridor after tornadoes terrorize Indiana

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 26, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather eyes I-95 corridor Monday after storms turned deadly in Indiana, Georgia Sunday

Millions of people will be under the threat of severe weather along the Interstate 95 corridor from the Northeast to the mid-Atlantic as a cold front sweeps through the region and brings the risk of severe thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted a level 3 out of 5 from North Carolina to southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, including Philadelphia and Washington. Also, an area from the New York City tri-state area to South Carolin a has a level 2 out of 5 on the SPC's thunderstorm risk category scale.

The severe storm threat on Monday, June 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The same system that will produce Monday's severe weather also brought tornadoes to parts of Indiana on Sunday evening.

The twisters were seen ripping through cities like Greenwood, Indiana, lofting debris hundreds of feet into the air.

In southern Indiana, a home in Martin County was hit by a suspected tornado, killing one of the occupants and injuring the other.

Severe weather also turned deadly in Georgia, where storms knocked down a tree that crushed a man in the northeast part of Atlanta on Sunday night.

Cindy dissipates but could have a resurgence late week

Tropical Storm Cindy dissipated Sunday night as it passed northeast of the Caribbean islands. Cindy formed in the central Atlantic last Thursday on the heels of Tropical Storm Bret, which dissipated over the central Caribbean Sea late Saturday afternoon.

FOX Weather's Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says a large dust plume is now spreading across the Atlantic Ocean, so tropical activity should be suppressed in that ocean basin for a while. However, there is a possibility that Cindy could regenerate later this week as it heads into the North Atlantic.

The current location of Tropical Storm Cindy in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Eastern Pacific is awakening

The Eastern Pacific could spawn its first two tropical storms this week after an unusually quiet start to hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined two areas in the Eastern Pacific that its forecasters are monitoring for development.

The outlook for Disturbance No. 1 in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Computer forecast models show that we could have two tropical storms this week, and Disturbance No. 1 could possibly be our first hurricane of the year.

The outlook for Potential Disturbance No. 2 in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Summer sizzle in southern US

The relentless heat baking Texas and most of the South will continue Monday, with the area littered with heat alerts from Arizona to Alabama.

The FOX Forecast Center says there remains no end in sight for the excessive heat, which has plagued the region for nearly two weeks.

The current heat alerts that are in effect across the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



