Widespread severe storms, including tornadoes, threaten millions from Ohio Valley to South on Sunday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking severe weather that’s expected to impact millions of people from the Ohio Valley to the South on Sunday, and those thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

A cold front that impacted the northern tier of the U.S. for days is expected to push into areas of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley into the South, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This means millions of people from Columbus in Ohio through Nashville in Tennessee, Little Rock in Arkansas and Jackson in Mississippi should monitor conditions and be prepared to seek shelter should severe weather strike.

HOW YOU SHOULD PREPARE FOR A TORNADO

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has given this area a level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk category scale.

The severe storm threat on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Tornadoes, large hail possible

The FOX Forecast Center said tornadoes are possible from southern Michigan through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Sunday.

However, the tornado threat is highest across portions of eastern Indiana and western Ohio southward into northern parts of Kentucky.

Major cities expected to see the highest tornado risk include Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.

Those areas have the potential of seeing tornadoes that are rated EF-2 or higher.

Hail, too, will also be possible across regions where severe weather is expected to strike on Sunday.

However, two areas of the U.S. have a much higher chance of seeing hail that is 2 inches or larger in diameter.

Those areas include portions of eastern Indiana, western Ohio and north-central Kentucky.

In the South, a large area of central Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma will also be at risk of seeing large hail.

Damaging wind gusts will also be a concern in the same areas where severe weather is expected. Wind gusts produced by thunderstorms could be capable of bringing down utility wires and even trees.