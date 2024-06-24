The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding ravages Midwest as severe weather threat continues

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and National Catfish Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly flooding leads to dam failure, bridge collapse in Midwest

Days and days of heavy rain last week in the Midwest has created some of the worst flooding the region has seen in years. Water in Minnesota ate away at the banks surrounding a dam leading to a flow around the barrier. In South Dakota, a railroad bridge collapsed. Additional rain expected Tuesday could make a bad situation worse. At least two people have died during the flooding event, according to officials.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Severe storms threaten Midwest for second-straight day

More severe weather is expected across the Midwest on Tuesday, with the worst storms anticipated in a swath that stretches from Nebraska to Ohio. Cities such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Kansas City and St. Louis are included in that area.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: New tropical disturbance in Atlantic

FOX Weather is tracking a new tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a low chance of development for now. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will get the name Beryl.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Searing summer heat wave grips central, southern US

Nearly 80 million people are under heat alerts as the central and southern U.S. are baked by a large dome of high pressure. The alerts stretch from Florida to Texas and north to Nebraska and Iowa. People in these areas are urged to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning.

Heat alerts span several states across the central and southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Flooding seen from the air

Drone video shows the widespread nature of the flooding happening in Iowa.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.