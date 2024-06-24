Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee could be blasted by powerful storms at start of new workweek

MINNEAPOLIS – The start of the new workweek could get off to a bumpy start in the Midwest as millions of people in cities like Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee brace for thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and even some tornadoes.

Monday’s severe weather threat is a bit tricky to forecast, however, and the coverage and intensity of the thunderstorms remain uncertain.

The FOX Forecast Center said Monday's severe weather threat is conditional – meaning all of the ingredients in the atmosphere are available, but a so-called "cap" may be in place that could prevent storms from developing. A cap is essentially an atmospheric lid where rising air gets stuck, preventing the formation of thunderstorms.

WHAT IS THE ‘CAP’ IN WEATHER?

Monday's severe weather threat

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, June 24, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed nearly 24 million people in the Midwest in a Level 2 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said it’s important to not focus on any particular area, as all locations within the threat zone will have a chance of seeing powerful thunderstorms on Monday.

The entire state of Minnesota, including Minneapolis and Duluth, are included in that Level 2 out of 5 risk.

The Level 2 risk also includes eastern areas of North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, most of Iowa, northern Illinois, most of Wisconsin and western areas of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

This graphic shows the tornado, damaging wind and large hail threat on Monday, June 24, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



There is a risk of tornadoes across most of Minnesota, as well as eastern North Dakota and northwestern Wisconsin, but the risk is relatively low.

The damaging wind and large hail threats will be higher in the Midwest on Monday.

Tuesday's severe weather threat

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Most of Minnesota will be out of the severe weather threat on Tuesday, but cities like Chicago and Milwaukee will again be in a Level 2 out of 5 threat.

The SPC placed more than 21 million people in that Level 2 risk zone, which includes cities like Des Moines in Iowa, Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska and Fort Wayne in Indiana.

However, nearly 35 million people in cities like Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Detroit will need to keep an eye on conditions as some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible there.

Storms that do develop will again be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and some tornadoes.