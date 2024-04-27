Omaha airport takes significant damage from strong tornado

OMAHA, Neb. — Several buildings at Omaha’s airport facility suffered significant damage as a tornado roared across the airfield Friday, but luckily no one was injured.

As Tornado Warnings blared across eastern Nebraska during Friday's tornado outbreak, officials at Omaha’s Eppley Field instructed passengers in the terminal to take shelter in their designated storm shelters.

Airport weather observers sighted a funnel cloud just before 5 p.m. CDT and closed down airport operations a few minutes later.

The twister swirled into the sprawling air field and while it missed the passenger terminal, it took a direct strike on several general aviation buildings on the east side of the airport, officials said. The tornado's funnel was visible to airport weather observers for a full 35 minutes.

Video from the scene showed twisted metal of former buildings and debris spread across hundreds of yards. At least one plane was shown damaged — pushed forward on its nose — but officials haven’t given an estimate on damage costs or said what all was damaged.

With the passenger terminal still intact, airport operations resumed just under an hour later.

While airport operations returned to normal, several other neighborhoods near Omaha were still reeling from the storm’s impacts. Several homes suffered significant damage in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn.

"This is catastrophic damage that we're talking about here," said FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes, who was on the ground Saturday in Elkhorn. "You can only imagine not only what this looks like now, but the fear of the families who may have been inside some of these homes, as they probably had to duck for shelter as the roof came crashing down above them."

A storm survey team from the National Weather Service will inspect the damage to help give the tornado a rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale.