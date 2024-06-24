Tamayo Perry, actor and Hawaii lifeguard, killed in shark attack while surfing

HONOLULU – Oahu North Shore lifeguard and professional surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack Sunday, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, EMS, fire and police responded to a fatal shark attack on the North Shore about 1 p.m. local time.

According to a 911 call, dispatchers were told the victim's body suffered multiple bites.

Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager confirmed the victim was Perry during a news conference Sunday.

"At this time, we can confirm that it was one of our own City and County of Honolulu lifeguards, North Shore Lifeguard Tamayo Perry," Lager said.

Officials said Perry, 49, was paddling out to Goat Island with other surfers when he was bitten. According to Surfline, Goat Island is a surf zone a few hundred yards offshore near Laie.

Another surfer was able to grab Perry and bring him to the island. EMS teams recovered Perry's body.

According to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, shark bites in Hawaiian waters are "very rare," with about three or four per year.

Perry was an accomplished surfer, winning the Pipe Masters Trials in 1999 and was known for surfing Teahupoo in Tahiti, according to Surfline.

In addition to his professional surfing, Perry was an actor with roles in "Blue Crush," "Hawaii Five-O" and "The Pirates of the Caribbean," according to his IMBD profile.

Perry is survived by his wife, Emilia Perry, a professional bodyboarder and stuntperson. The couple ran a surfing school together in Oahu.